Vikings sign DE Hunter to five-year extension

Defensive end Danielle Hunter has agreed to a five-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Hunter’s deal is worth nearly $72 million over five seasons and includes a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter, 23, was a third-round pick in 2015 and became a starter for the first time in 2017 and posted 7.0 sacks.

Hunter has 25.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 125 quarterback hurries in 46 games with the Vikings.

Since entering the league in 2015, Hunter and Everson Griffen have accumulated 57.0 sacks, second most by any pair of teammates during that time.

–Field Level Media