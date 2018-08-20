Vikings’ Zimmer: Helmet rules ‘going to cost some people some jobs’

Two days after a roughing-the-passer call drew his consternation, then seemingly his understanding, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer again spoke Monday about the confusion surrounding the NFL’s new helmet rules.

This time, he had some eye-opening commentary regarding potential ramifications of the new rules.

“It’s going to cost some people some jobs,” Zimmer said Monday, per The Athletic. “Playoffs, jobs, the whole bit, I guess.”

There were two plays in particular that left many viewing the game scratching their heads. On one, Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams was flagged for roughing the passer after sacking the Jaguars’ Cody Kessler on a play that looked pretty standard for an edge-rush sack.

While seemingly bewildered by the call on the field, Zimmer said after the game he understood the call per the parameters of the new rules.

“After I calmed down a little bit, I looked at it and he was, his head was to the side and he was going to the side and if he would’ve just rolled, but he kind of pumped him into the turf,” Zimmer said after the game. “I actually think that was a good call.”

Early in the first quarter of the game, Jags cornerback A.J. Bouye was flagged for lowering his head on Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, who had caught a swing pass and also lowered his head before the contact.

According to The Athletic, Zimmer sent video of the Bouye hit to the NFL and requested clarification on the penalty call.

“We haven’t had any called on us so far,” Zimmer said of penalties stemming from the new rules. “It’s just hard to figure out. No one has ever said to me, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, we’re going to call it less or we’ll get it straightened out in the regular season. Or we’re going to come up with a revised rule.’ No one has ever said that.”

–Field Level Media