Watson, Garoppolo both sharp as Texans beat 49ers

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to impress in his comeback from last season’s torn ACL Saturday night, throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown in limited action as the Texans beat the visiting San Francisco 49ers 16-13.

Watson completed 5 of 8 passes, including a 1-yard strike to wide receiver Bruce Ellington in the first quarter to cap an 11-play, 79-yard scoring drive.

San Francisco scored the first touchdown of the game when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed a 2-yard pass over the middle on 3rd-and-goal. Garoppolo finished the night with 10 of 12 completions for 136 yards. He also was intercepted once.

Texans starting cornerback Kevin Johnson left the game with a concussion after landing on the side of his helmet. He was on the ground for several minutes before he walked off the field, accompanied by trainers. He was injured as he defended a pass from Garoppolo to Marquise Goodwin on the game’s first series.

Houston receiver Sammie Coates Jr. also sustained a concussion in the second half. He caught three passes for 32 yards before leaving the game.

–Field Level Media