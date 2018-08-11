What is the Worst Trade Your Team Ever Made?

The history of the NFL is littered with poor deals that sent future stars packing for modest returns. Every team has it’s own horror story of sending a player away only for them to become a star on another franchise. We took to Twitter to ask our followers what was the most bone-headed decision their GM or coach made that they can remember. Here are some of the best responses:

Randy Moss to Oakland for Napoleon Harris and the 7 pick — JRose (@J_B_ROSE) July 10, 2018

Moss was undoubtedly a star for Minnesota but character concerns saw him traded to Oakland in 2005. In return the Vikings received Harris a linebacker who played two seasons in Minnesota with only 60 total tackles. The 7th pick of the draft was used on Troy Williamson, a WR who was expected to fill the void left by Moss. Here’s how that went:

Oof.

Denver trade future 1st round draft pick to Seattle for Alphonso Smith. Seattle use that pick on Earl Thomas — Steve Williams (@steve1981) July 11, 2018

Alphonso Smith was a heralded corner from Wake Forest who was falling on draft day. The Broncos stopped the fall by trading next year’s first to Seattle to pick Smith at 37. The CB played exactly one season for Denver recording just nine tackles and no interceptions despite starting 14 games. Seattle selected Earl Thomas with the Denver pick who went on to become a core member of the Legion of Boom and one of the best safeties in the league.

I know the worst one they didn’t make. 1999. Ditka offers all the @Saints picks to move up to grab Ricky Williams. @Bengals decline & choose Akili Smith….Being a Cincy fan hurts so bad — Todd Zureick (@TAZ33254) July 10, 2018

Going the other way, this is the worst trade a team didn’t make. It’s ludicrous to think of a coach/GM giving up all of the teams picks for one player but that is exactly what Ditka did. The Bengals declined, opting for Oregon QB Akili Smith instead. Ditka found another suitor in Washington at pick #5 and, after the Saints struggled that year, he lost his job. If someone were to offer that trade now, every single team would take it without hesitation, no matter the pick or who is on the board.

Check out the rest of the responses and chime in with your favorite team. There are enough options to do another follow up post so put a comment down and we might feature your tweet next time.