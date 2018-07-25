Who’s Under Center – Odds for College QB Jobs

By Mitch Reames

Alabama starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Tua Tagovailoa -230
  • Jalen Hurts +165

Ohio State starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Dwayne Haskins -600
  • Tate Martell +370

Oklahoma starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Kyler Murray -600
  • Austin Kendall  +370

Clemson starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Kelly Bryant +130
  • Trevor Lawrence +160
  • Hunter Johnson +510
  • Chase Brice +820

Texas starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Sam Ehlinger -250
  • Shane Buechele +180

Florida starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Feleipe Franks +105
  • Emory Jones +130
  • Kyle Trask +820
  • Jake Allen +1740

USC starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Matt Fink -120
  • JT Daniels +130
  • Jack Sears +825

Florida State starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • James Blackman -120
  • Deondre Francios +130
  • Bailey Hockman +820

Notre Dame starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Brandon Wimbush -150
  • Ian Book +130
  • Phil Jurkovec +1740

UCLA starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Devon Modster +200
  • Austin Burton +265
  • Wilton Speight +360
  • Matt Lynch +510
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson +815

Texas A&M starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Nick Starkel -300
  • Kellen Mond +210

Nebraska starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Adrian Martinez -120
  • Tristan Gebbia +105
  • Andrew Bunch +1750

Arkansas starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Cole Kelley -180
  • Ty Storey +135

Tennessee starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Keller Christ -185
  • Jarrett Guarantano +165
  • Will McBride +1750

Oklahoma State starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Spencer Sanders +105
  • Dru Brown +130
  • Taylor Cornelius +815
  • Keondre Wudtee +1730

Iowa starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Nathan Stanley -2570
  • Peyton Mansell +835

TCU starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Shawn Robinson -320
  • Justin Rogers +360
  • Michael Collins +1740
  • Grayson Muehlstein +1740

BYU starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Joe Critchlow +210
  • Tanner Mangum +270
  • Beau Hodge +270
  • Zach Wilson +360

Maryland starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season

  • Kasem Hill -120
  • Tyrell Pigrome +210
  • Max Bortenschlager +360

Notes: Two teams have already been removed from this list (Michigan and LSU) because the immediate action indicated that information may have been leaking from somewhere, according to a BetDSI Oddsmaker. 

Data provided by BetDSI

