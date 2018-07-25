Who’s Under Center – Odds for College QB Jobs
Alabama starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Tua Tagovailoa -230
- Jalen Hurts +165
Ohio State starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Dwayne Haskins -600
- Tate Martell +370
Oklahoma starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Kyler Murray -600
- Austin Kendall +370
Clemson starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Kelly Bryant +130
- Trevor Lawrence +160
- Hunter Johnson +510
- Chase Brice +820
Texas starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Sam Ehlinger -250
- Shane Buechele +180
Florida starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Feleipe Franks +105
- Emory Jones +130
- Kyle Trask +820
- Jake Allen +1740
USC starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Matt Fink -120
- JT Daniels +130
- Jack Sears +825
Florida State starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- James Blackman -120
- Deondre Francios +130
- Bailey Hockman +820
Notre Dame starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Brandon Wimbush -150
- Ian Book +130
- Phil Jurkovec +1740
UCLA starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Devon Modster +200
- Austin Burton +265
- Wilton Speight +360
- Matt Lynch +510
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson +815
Texas A&M starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Nick Starkel -300
- Kellen Mond +210
Nebraska starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Adrian Martinez -120
- Tristan Gebbia +105
- Andrew Bunch +1750
Arkansas starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Cole Kelley -180
- Ty Storey +135
Tennessee starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Keller Christ -185
- Jarrett Guarantano +165
- Will McBride +1750
Oklahoma State starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Spencer Sanders +105
- Dru Brown +130
- Taylor Cornelius +815
- Keondre Wudtee +1730
Iowa starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Nathan Stanley -2570
- Peyton Mansell +835
TCU starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Shawn Robinson -320
- Justin Rogers +360
- Michael Collins +1740
- Grayson Muehlstein +1740
BYU starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Joe Critchlow +210
- Tanner Mangum +270
- Beau Hodge +270
- Zach Wilson +360
Maryland starting quarterback Week 1 of 2018 regular season
- Kasem Hill -120
- Tyrell Pigrome +210
- Max Bortenschlager +360
Notes: Two teams have already been removed from this list (Michigan and LSU) because the immediate action indicated that information may have been leaking from somewhere, according to a BetDSI Oddsmaker.
Data provided by BetDSI
