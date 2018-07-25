Who’s Under Center – Odds for NFL QB Jobs
Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2018 regular season
Sam Bradford -320
Josh Rosen +270
Mike Glennon +1740
Buffalo Bills starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2018 regular season
A.J. McCarron -150
Josh Allen +160
Nathan Peterman +820
Cleveland Browns starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2018 regular season
Tyrod Taylor -600
Baker Mayfield +370
New York Jets starting quarterback in Week 1 of 2018 regular season
Josh McCown -120
Teddy Bridgewater +200
Sam Darnold +360
Note: Four quarterbacks were drafted in the first ten picks of this year’s NFL draft but not a single one is favored to start week one.
Data provided by BetDSI.
Mitch Reames – The intersection of the NFL and esports
After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing about esports for SportTechie.
He identified the potential for content serving fans of both sports and esports, and will be focusing on that fan sector in his writing for NFP.
When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.
Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames