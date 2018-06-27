Wife of Broncos owner reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Annabel Bowlen, wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, revealed Wednesday that she is suffering from Alzheimer’s, the same neurodegenerative disease that led to her husband stepping down as CEO of the team in 2014.

Bowlen said she made the diagnosis public to help raise awareness.

“I feel that it is important for people to know that those in my situation do not need to completely withdraw from their daily activities,” she said in a statement released by the team. “Based on my own experience with Pat, there will still be many joyous and rewarding moments for me as well as my family and friends.”

The couple’s five children also made a joint statement in support of their mother’s making her diagnosis public.

Pat Bowlen and his siblings bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the CEO of the team for 30 years before his own Alzheimer’s fight forced him to step away.

–Field Level Media