Will They Play in the Pros – Tim Tebow and Terrell Owens Props

Will Tim Tebow play in an MLB Game in 2018?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -180 (5/9)

Note: The former Heisman winner and Florida Gator HOFer is having a successful second season in the minors. After being called up to AA he is batting .273 with 36 RBI and 6 HR on the season for the Binghampton Rumble Ponies, an affiliate of the New York Mets. Being called up to the majors would likely be a marketing ploy but if Tebow continues to improve, the last place Mets could turn to him to sell some extra tickets when out of the playoffs in August or September.

Will Terrell Owens play in the CFL in 2018?

Yes +240 (12/5)

No -300 (1/3)

Note: After being released by the Edmonton Eskimos negotiation list on Friday, this soon to be NFL Hall of Famer is officially a CFL free agent. The 44-year-old WR still has a lot of desire to play professional football. Owens told TSN: “I know that I do have the ability to play. I know everybody sees the shape that I’m in. There’s a lot of athletes that play their prospective sports, but there are few guys that defy the odds. I think I’m one of those guys.”

