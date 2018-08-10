Replying to Browns general manager John Dorsey's claim that Bryant would not return phone calls, Bryant said via Twitter "Starting my visits next week...I'm coming to the Land to see

WR Bryant ready to visit Browns

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is almost ready to visit the Cleveland Browns.

Replying to Browns general manager John Dorsey’s claim that Bryant would not return phone calls, Bryant said via Twitter “Starting my visits next week…I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey.”

Bryant, 29, was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. He turned down a three-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens and has no other known offers.

Bryant delved into the reasons he is still on the sideline in response to direct queries via Twitter.

“..I played with a broken foot before based of emotions trying to satisfy the fans.. that didn’t work out to well for me…so this time I choosing to be 100 % for sure.. I’ll take all the time I need to show who I am… I have a legit 3years left,” Bryant wrote.

“For real… I wouldn’t mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first.”

The Browns traded Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills last week. Josh Gordon is away from the team addressing his health and rookie Antonio Callaway is the focus of controversy after police found him to be in possession of marijuana (Callaway failed a drug test at the scouting combine), bullets and a gun part during a traffic stop.

