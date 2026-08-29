Reports: Cowboys acquire Steelers '23 first-rounder Broderick Jones

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones is being acquired by the Dallas Cowboys, who executed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a swap that would also involve three total 2027 draft picks.

Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, has 38 career starts but was working with the reserves in Pittsburgh during the preseason. He played left tackle and right tackle in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers drafted Max Iheanachor at No. 21 overall in April to play right tackle. He's been competing with Dylan Cook with 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu working at left tackle.

Former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, well-versed on the organization's desire to overstock the offensive line, is entering his first season as Steelers coach.

ESPN reported the trade agreement in place, pending a physical, would send Jones and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Cowboys for third- and sixth-round picks in the same draft.

Terence Steele was the primary right tackle for the Cowboys last season. Dallas has been pleased with 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton in the preseason.

If Jones winds up taking over at right tackle, Dallas could start four first-round picks around center Cooper Beebe.