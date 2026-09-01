Cutdown Weekend Thins the Herd as the League's Off-Field Docket Swells

The last week of August reset 53-man rosters and lit up the trade wire, Aaron Donald walked out of retirement and into the Super Bowl favorite's line, and the owners rewrote the record books in Atlanta — all while the conduct police stayed busy.
Cutdown Weekend, and a Trade Wire That Ran Just as Hot
The last week of the preseason is always a demolition-and-rebuild job, and the 53-man deadline on Sunday delivered the usual carnage — but this year the trade wire ran nearly as hot as the waiver wire. Pittsburgh kept dismantling its offensive line, sending 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones to Dallas, where he could slot in at right tackle on a line built around four first-round picks. The Bears shipped starting defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to Atlanta; Miami moved on from young quarterback Quinn Ewers, dealing him to Jacksonville for a late-round pick; and role players changed hands everywhere, from Corey Kiner landing in New England to Tutu Atwell heading back to the Rams.
The quarterback room was where the churn cut deepest. Tennessee waived Will Levis three years after trading up for him, and when he cleared waivers he became one of 19 quarterbacks cut on Sunday alone. Dallas settled its backup job on Sam Howell, Cleveland kept three quarterbacks and stashed Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve, and former high picks like Evan Neal and Trevon Diggs were cut loose. Against that backdrop, the feel-good story belonged to Odell Beckham Jr., who earned a roster spot in New York after a summer's worth of work, reclaimed his old No. 13, and steps in as a leadership presence for a receiver corps waiting on Malik Nabers' return.
A Week the Conduct Police Never Rested
If the on-field moves were routine, the off-field ledger was not. The most striking item involved an owner: San Francisco's Jed York pleaded no contest after police said he responded to an undercover ad on a prostitution site in Ohio, a matter the NFL confirmed it is investigating under the personal conduct policy. Two players landed on the Commissioner's Exempt list within days of each other — Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs, formally charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage stemming from a May arrest, and Denver pass rusher Jonathon Cooper, who faces a felony strangulation charge and misdemeanor counts tied to two June arrests. Both will be sidelined and paid while the league reviews their cases.
Drunk-driving cases piled up alongside them. Colts receiver Keenan Allen was arrested on DWI charges hours after playing in a preseason game, free-agent back Miles Sanders is facing a DUI charge from June, and CBS analyst Tony Romo, already on indefinite leave from the network, drew new citations and said he accepts full responsibility for a July arrest. It made for an ugly stretch for a league that spent the same days tightening its rules elsewhere.
The Owners Meet in Atlanta and Rewrite the Record Books
While that played out in courtrooms, the owners gathered near the Atlanta airport and reshaped a fair amount of the league in a single Wednesday. The headline was financial: they unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to a group led by the Khosla family for a record $9.6 billion, the richest price ever paid for an NFL franchise. They also buried the Pro Bowl as an event — 88 players will still be named, but the game, the flag-football version and the skills competitions are gone. The NFL and the players' union agreed on stiffer penalties for repeat safety violations, with a one-game suspension awaiting any player who commits three flagged fouls in a season. And the league lined up three sportsbook partners for the coming year in DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics. The lone piece of unfinished business was Roger Goodell's contract extension, which owners left the meeting without completing but expressed confidence would get done.
Aaron Donald Un-Retires, and the Money Moves With Him
The single loudest football story of the week came neither at a podium nor a courthouse. Aaron Donald, two years into retirement, ended it, rejoining the Rams on a reported one-year deal to line up alongside newly acquired Myles Garrett. The pairing gives Los Angeles two linemen who own five Defensive Player of the Year awards between them, and it instantly hardened the Rams' standing as Super Bowl favorites. Sportsbooks had largely priced in the comeback, but the confirmation still drove a surge of money toward Los Angeles — at BetMGM, the Rams drew 30 percent of the money wagered on this season's champion since the news broke, more than any other team. Their road to a title, fittingly, would end at their own SoFi Stadium in February.
The Health Ledger: Losses, Scares and Comebacks
The final week of camp exacted its usual toll, and some of it was severe. The Giants lost slot receiver Calvin Austin III for the season when his knee buckled on a non-contact cut in practice and an MRI confirmed a torn ACL — an injury that, grimly, helped clear Beckham's path onto the roster. Houston's Braden Smith was carted off a joint practice with a foot injury, Miami rookie linebacker Trey Moore needs ankle surgery, and there were two alarming moments in preseason games: Jets rookie Chip Trayanum was taken to a hospital with a neck injury but was awake and moving his extremities, and Titans receiver Wan'Dale Robinson passed concussion checks after a hit his coach called cheap.
Not every scare turned bad. Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase left practice with what he called a hyperextended knee but insisted he was fine, and the bigger stories were comebacks: Patrick Mahomes declared himself ready for Week 1, nine months after tearing his ACL, while Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. returned to full practice from his own knee surgery with the starting job still open. Health, more than any depth chart, will decide how a lot of these teams open the season.