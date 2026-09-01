Cutdown Weekend Thins the Herd as the League's Off-Field Docket Swells

The last week of August reset 53-man rosters and lit up the trade wire, Aaron Donald walked out of retirement and into the Super Bowl favorite's line, and the owners rewrote the record books in Atlanta — all while the conduct police stayed busy.

Cutdown Weekend, and a Trade Wire That Ran Just as Hot

A Week the Conduct Police Never Rested

If the on-field moves were routine, the off-field ledger was not. The most striking item involved an owner: San Francisco's Jed York pleaded no contest after police said he responded to an undercover ad on a prostitution site in Ohio, a matter the NFL confirmed it is investigating under the personal conduct policy. Two players landed on the Commissioner's Exempt list within days of each other — Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs, formally charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage stemming from a May arrest, and Denver pass rusher Jonathon Cooper, who faces a felony strangulation charge and misdemeanor counts tied to two June arrests. Both will be sidelined and paid while the league reviews their cases.

Drunk-driving cases piled up alongside them. Colts receiver Keenan Allen was arrested on DWI charges hours after playing in a preseason game, free-agent back Miles Sanders is facing a DUI charge from June, and CBS analyst Tony Romo, already on indefinite leave from the network, drew new citations and said he accepts full responsibility for a July arrest. It made for an ugly stretch for a league that spent the same days tightening its rules elsewhere.

The Owners Meet in Atlanta and Rewrite the Record Books

While that played out in courtrooms, the owners gathered near the Atlanta airport and reshaped a fair amount of the league in a single Wednesday. The headline was financial: they unanimously approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to a group led by the Khosla family for a record $9.6 billion, the richest price ever paid for an NFL franchise. They also buried the Pro Bowl as an event — 88 players will still be named, but the game, the flag-football version and the skills competitions are gone. The NFL and the players' union agreed on stiffer penalties for repeat safety violations, with a one-game suspension awaiting any player who commits three flagged fouls in a season. And the league lined up three sportsbook partners for the coming year in DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics. The lone piece of unfinished business was Roger Goodell's contract extension, which owners left the meeting without completing but expressed confidence would get done.

Aaron Donald Un-Retires, and the Money Moves With Him

The single loudest football story of the week came neither at a podium nor a courthouse. Aaron Donald, two years into retirement, ended it, rejoining the Rams on a reported one-year deal to line up alongside newly acquired Myles Garrett. The pairing gives Los Angeles two linemen who own five Defensive Player of the Year awards between them, and it instantly hardened the Rams' standing as Super Bowl favorites. Sportsbooks had largely priced in the comeback, but the confirmation still drove a surge of money toward Los Angeles — at BetMGM, the Rams drew 30 percent of the money wagered on this season's champion since the news broke, more than any other team. Their road to a title, fittingly, would end at their own SoFi Stadium in February.