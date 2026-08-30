Colts WR Keenan Allen arrested on drunk driving charges

Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested in Indianapolis early Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated.

Per the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Allen faces preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and DWI endangering a person.

Allen, 34, was parked in a no-parking zone as police approached his vehicle. He showed "signs of intoxication," per police, and was arrested.

The arrest came hours after Allen had one catch for 24 yards while playing briefly in the Colts' 25-16 loss to the Detroit Lions in a preseason game.

"We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night," the Colts said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Allen signed a one-year contract with the Colts earlier this month.

He was drafted in the third round in 2013 out of Cal by the then-San Diego Chargers. He spent the first 11 years of his career with the franchise before being traded to the Chicago Bears in March 2024.

Allen returned to the Chargers last season, catching 81 balls for 777 yards and four scores while playing in all 17 games.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen has 12,051 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns on 1,055 receptions in his career. He is the Chargers' all-time leader in receptions with 985, while his 11,307 yards are second to tight end Antonio Gates and his 63 receiving scores with the team are third behind Gates' 116 and Lance Alworth's 81.

Both Gates and Alworth are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.