Seahawks release Trevon Diggs; CB may be practice squad bound

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs on Sunday, ahead of the deadline to reduce their active roster to 53 for the 2026 NFL season.

Seattle signed Diggs, 27, on Aug. 19 and gave him snaps Friday in its final preseason game. The former Dallas Cowboys star recorded an interception in the 9-9 tie against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters on Sunday that the team intends to keep Diggs on their practice squad.

Dallas waived Diggs last Dec. 30, and the Green Bay Packers claimed him the next day. Diggs played in the Packers' final regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings and their loss in the wild-card round to the Chicago Bears. The Packers released him 10 days after that game.

Diggs became a sensation with his penchant for picks. The younger brother of longtime wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, his second season in the league. He returned two of them for touchdowns.

But he recorded just six INTs over the next four years. An ACL tear in 2023, suffered after he received a five-year, $97 million contract extension from Dallas that summer, as well as knee and groin injuries in 2024 and another knee problem last year, have kept him off the field for long stretches.

In six NFL seasons, he has 20 interceptions (two TDs), one fumble recovery and one sack.