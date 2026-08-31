Aaron Donald's return spurs heavy action on Rams

Aaron Donald's return has strengthened the Los Angeles Rams' status as favorites to win Super Bowl LXI while also driving a surge in action backing their futures markets.

Many sportsbooks had already priced in the likelihood of Donald's return to their team futures markets well before he officially ended his retirement on Sunday. Speculation had been building for months since the Rams acquired pass rusher Myles Garrett in an offseason trade, and Donald worked out for the team earlier this month.

The Rams remained the +500 Super Bowl title favorites at BetMGM, where they opened at +900 well before the Garrett acquisition. Since Donald's return was made official on Sunday, the book reported that 22% of all bets and 30% of money wagered on this season's Super Bowl champion have backed the Rams.

Overall, Los Angeles leads in both markets -- 9.3% of the bets and 15.2% of the money -- since the Super Bowl market opened. The Buffalo Bills (+1000) are second at 8.0% and 9.6%, respectively.

The Rams are also the +300 favorite to win the NFC Championship. That's well ahead of defending Super Bowl champion and NFC West rival Seattle, with the Seahawks being offered at +600 to win the NFC title. That's followed by Philadelphia and San Francisco at +900 each.

In the Super Bowl market, the Rams and Bills are followed by the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens at +1100 each.

Donald, 35, spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Rams before retiring in March 2024. He has recorded 111 sacks, earned eight first-team All-Pro selections and was named to the Pro Bowl in every season of his career.

Prior to his retirement, Donald recorded 543 tackles, 24 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 154 career games (150 starts) with the Rams.

Super Bowl LXI will be played on the Rams' home field at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027.