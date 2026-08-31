Improved UCF looks to keep season-opener streak alive vs. Bethune-Cookman

It's been nine years since UCF rose to national stardom with its 13-0 campaign under head coach Scott Frost.

While the Knights have to jump a few hurdles to return to that kind of relevance, Frost's 2026 team features several key playmakers reminiscent of the high-octane offense from 2017.

Ahead of Thursday's season opener against visiting Bethune-Cookman in Orlando, UCF has plenty of reasons for optimism.

A year removed from leading James Madison to an unprecedented College Football Playoff appearance, Alonza Barnett III will serve as the Knights' starter under center. Barnett is joined by fellow transfers Duke Watson (10 career touchdowns at Louisville) at running back and Josh Derry, who had 1,101 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns at Monmouth last season.

Frost, who left UCF for Nebraska, returned to Orlando and went 5-7 last year. With a multitude of scoring weapons, Frost expects an improved product starting Thursday.

"The standards on our football team are way higher this year," Frost said. "The expectations that we have can be higher, because the guys are capable of living up to those standards. That says a lot about the players we have on our roster."

Barnett threw for 2,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and added 15 scores on the ground for James Madison last year. Taking his talents to the Big 12, the senior will look to help guide another non-traditional power to the CFP.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to raise the standard and help carry Coach Frost's vision of the program," Barnett said. "We have the guys who not only have the right attitude, but the willingness to work. We're just going to continue to build the camaraderie throughout the year and win some games."

UCF hasn't lost a season opener since 2015 -- tied for the sixth-longest active FBS streak of starting 1-0.

Bethune-Cookman, meanwhile, finished last year with its best record (6-6) since 2019.

Fourth-year head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. led the team to a 5-0 mark at home last season but will try to find ways to help the Wildcats find success away from Daytona Beach, beginning with the difficult in-state opener.

"We have to find that secret sauce to win away from home," Woodie said. "There's no excuses. When you walk through the door, we expect productivity. That's on us as coaches."

Central Michigan and Florida A&M transfer Tyler Jefferson will start at quarterback for the Wildcats.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-20 all-time against FBS opponents, with its last win coming at Florida International in 2014.