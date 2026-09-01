Clemson names Christopher Vizzina starting QB vs. LSU

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney named fourth-year junior Christopher Vizzina the starting quarterback Tuesday for Saturday's season opener at No. 11 LSU.

Vizzina spent his first three seasons behind Cade Klubnik, who departed for the NFL after the 2025 campaign and recently won the New York Jets' backup job behind Geno Smith. Vizzina entered fall camp as the favorite and ultimately won the starting job over true freshman Tait Reynolds.

"CV is just a little ahead," Swinney said. "He's not a mile ahead, but he's ahead."

That doesn't mean Clemson plans to keep Reynolds on the sideline in Baton Rouge, La. Swinney said Reynolds will "likely" see action against LSU and stressed that the freshman isn't being groomed merely for a specialized package.

"Both guys can run the Clemson offense and both will be ready to play," Swinney said.

Vizzina has appeared in 14 games during his Clemson career but has made only one start. That opportunity came against SMU last season, when he completed 29 of 42 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

He finished 2025 with 406 passing yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Vizzina has completed 64 of 105 passes for 596 yards, four scores and one interception.

His first assignment in 2026 comes on the road against a ranked LSU team with coach Lane Kiffin making his Tigers debut.

Clemson is trying to rebound after going 7-6 last season, its fewest victories in a season since Swinney's second full season as coach in 2010 (6-7).