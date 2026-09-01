Colts expect WR Keenan Allen to play Week 1 despite arrest

Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to play in Week 1 despite his arrest Sunday on charges that he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard confirmed Tuesday that the team handled the mater internally.

"I'm not going to comment on what happened, but what I'm going to tell you is good people make mistakes," Ballard said. "And he's a tremendous human being. Give him some grace."

Ballard said head coach Shane Steichen and former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who played with Allen with the Los Angeles Chargers, have vouched for the veteran wideout's character.

"Fourteen years in the league and no issues," Ballard said. "Decorated career, decorated teammate. As you know, our relationship with Philip Rivers, I know Philip holds him in extremely high regard. And (Steichen) was with him. And after you meet his mom and dad, who are just amazing people, we feel good about who he is. Unequivocally feel good about who Keenan Allen is."

The NFL has not commented on the arrest and might wait until the legal process unfolds before potentially issuing discipline.

Allen, 34, was arrested in Indianapolis early Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and OVWI endangering a person. Police said he was parked in a no-parking zone and showed "signs of intoxication."

Allen, who signed a one-year contract with the Colts earlier this month, ranks 13th in NFL history with 1,055 career receptions. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has 12,051 receiving yards and 70 touchdown catches in 171 games with the Chargers (2013-23, 2025) and Chicago Bears (2024).

The Colts open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.