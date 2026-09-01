Lions place RB Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions placed veteran running back Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a back injury, sidelining the team's primary backup for at least four weeks.

It has been an injury-plagued first summer in Detroit for the former Kansas City Chiefs starter. He suffered a sprained MCL in early August, but head coach Dan Campbell was confident he would be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

However, while working his way back from the injury, the back ailment cropped up and prompted the Lions to work out free agent Kareem Hunt last week.

Detroit has not signed Hunt, so Jacob Saylors, who had two rushing attempts for the Lions in 2025, is set to back up Jahmyr Gibbs for the start of the season. Pacheco must miss at least the first four games while on IR.

Saylors, 25, was a 2023 undrafted free agent who played at East Tennessee State.

On Sunday, Campbell expressed confidence in Saylors' ability to get the job done.

"I just like the thought of having a guy in our system, think that's important," Campbell told the Detroit Free Press. "... knows our terminology, knows our guys, knows the protections. Just kind of knows it all, man. Understands our quarterback and how he thinks. I just think that's important."

Pacheco, 27, was brought in to replace David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texas in March.

A week later, Pacheco signed a one-year, $1.81 million deal in March, spent his first four seasons with Kansas City and won two Super Bowls. He rushed for 462 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 passes for 101 yards and a score in 13 games (12 starts) last season for the Chiefs, who picked him in the seventh round (251st overall) in 2022.

Pacheco has accumulated 3,091 yards from scrimmage (2,537 rushing and 554 receiving) with 17 touchdowns in 51 games (42 starts). He has rushed for 547 yards and four TDs in 10 postseason starts, including victories in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII.