No. 14 BYU, a Big 12 contender, not looking past FCS Utah Tech

No. 14 BYU has not lost to an opponent outside the FBS since 1960. That doesn't mean the Cougars are taking Utah Tech lightly when they host the Trailblazers on Saturday in their season opener.

Utah Tech put a scare into BYU for a half when the teams first met in 2022, leading 20-14 in the second quarter before eventually falling 52-26 to the Cougars.

Even with their extensive track record against FCS teams, the Cougars remain on guard against Utah Tech, which is trying to become the latest FCS team to take down an FBS foe.

"It's not about the opponent for us," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "We know we have to do the scouting and we have to look at the tendencies and things that we know we're going to have to stop, and they're going to try to get past us and expose some of our deficiencies. That's the fun part of the game."

Fun should be in steady supply for the Cougars this season. BYU finished as the runner-up to defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech last year and is expected to challenge for a conference title again. Depth and experience on both sides of the ball will make stopping the Cougars a formidable task.

It starts with Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin. The duo powered the Cougars' offense a year ago and is expected to do so again.

Martin led the Big 12 with 1,305 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns last season, establishing himself as a bruising runner capable of piling up extra yards after contact. It was his first 1,000-yard season after battling injuries during his first two years at BYU.

Bachmeier made a strong debut after transferring from Stanford, throwing for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 64.9% of his passes. He also emerged as a capable running threat, finishing second on the team with 527 rushing yards and 11 more scores.

Bachmeier is feeling more confident about his playmaking abilities heading into his sophomore campaign after having a full offseason to absorb the playbook.

"Still a little nervous, obviously, but that's just part of the game," Bachmeier said. "I think (I am) just way more comfortable and way more confident. Just excited."

Utah Tech began the season last Saturday with a 54-0 loss to defending FCS champion Montana State. The Trailblazers mustered just 227 total yards and 12 first downs against the Bobcats. Montana State scored on seven straight offensive drives and also added punt-return and interception-return touchdowns.

"This can't be the best we have to offer," Utah Tech coach Lance Anderson said. "We've got to be able to give more. We've got to be able to play better."

Anderson, a former Stanford assistant coach, is just 3-22 with the Trailblazers entering his third season with the program. Utah Tech has lost 17 straight road games dating back to September 2023 and is 0-4 against FBS teams since joining the FCS ranks in 2020.