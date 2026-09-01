No. 6 Indiana, after festivities, begins title defense vs. North Texas

Turns out when you win the national championship, your home opener the following season becomes a much bigger deal than usual.

Before No. 6 Indiana and North Texas kick off the new season on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind., Hoosiers fans will be treated to a U.S. Air Force flyover, a reveal of the 2025 national championship signage inside the stadium, and, of course, two hours' worth of Big Noon pregame babbling.

Only after all of the hoopla will they get their first sense of whether Indiana might repeat as national champs. Third-year Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, of course, will be focused on nothing but the Mean Green.

"What's done is done," Cignetti said. "This is a new football team, and we have a chance to be pretty good. But, you know, we've got to do it."

The Hoosiers welcome back 12 starters, including eight from the defensive group that ranked second in the country in scoring defense at an average of 11.7 points per game as Indiana finished 16-0.

On offense, wide receiver Charlie Becker (34 catches, 679 yards, 4 TDs) is the best-known returnee. Cignetti had to replace several skill-position players, including Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

Just as Cignetti found the exact guy he wanted out of the portal when he plucked Mendoza from Cal, he grabbed fifth-year Josh Hoover out of TCU.

Hoover completed 65.2% of his passes for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns, with 33 interceptions, as a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs.

"I don't think there's any question he's improved and more confident," Cignetti said. "There's always improvement that can be made. There's still missed opportunities out there that can be converted and executed."

Frankly, much of Cignetti's worry this week has been North Texas. The Mean Green went 12-2 last year but lost head coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker and several other good players to Oklahoma State.

North Texas hired former West Virginia/Troy head coach Neal Brown to run the show. Brown in turn hired Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge. Then the new staff brought in roughly 75 new players -- two-thirds of whom are transfers. It's a lot for any opposing coaching staff -- even one led by Cignetti -- to process.

"On the offensive side of the ball, it's been a lot of Baylor tape," Cignetti said. "On the defensive side of the ball, a lot of West Virginia tape and some Texas, maybe. I've never played in a game like this one where there are so many new faces."

Yet North Texas' quarterback will be about as familiar as it can get for Indiana: Former Hoosier Tayven Jackson. He made five starts for Indiana the year before Cignetti arrived, then served as Kurtis Rourke's backup in 2024. When Rourke got hurt in October, Jackson had to step up in the second half against Nebraska and during a start against Washington.

"Tayven played really good football for us in '24," Cignetti said. "He's very talented. He's got a live arm. He can run. He's a good athlete. Started a number of games last season (at UCF)."

"He's got veteran presence," Brown said. "The other thing, too, is he's been through some adversity at Indiana and at UCF. I think what that does, it gives you some resiliency. He's felt disappointment before, and he's worked extremely hard since he's been here not to repeat that feeling."