Odell Beckham Jr. to wear No. 13 again with Giants

All the pieces are coming back together again for Odell Beckham Jr., with the New York Giants announcing Tuesday the veteran wide receiver will once again wear the No. 13 jersey in his return to his former team.

Fellow wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was wearing the 13 jersey for the past three seasons with the Giants prior to being cut by the team on Sunday. Hyatt has since been signed to the practice squad.

Beckham, who was wearing the No. 3 jersey in the preseason, began his NFL career with No. 13 on his back. The three-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns during his five seasons with the Giants (2014-18).

"I think we all know what that means to me, and there definitely will be some conversations," Beckham told reporters on Monday when asked about the idea of wearing the No. 13 jersey again.

"I'll just say we'll see what happens, but like I said, it would be an honor and a privilege to put that back on."

Beckham, 33, has 575 catches for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns in 119 games (97 starts) with Giants, Cleveland Browns (2019-21), Los Angeles Rams (2021), Baltimore Ravens (2023) and Miami Dolphins (2024).