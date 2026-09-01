Packers GM: Team paused as process unfolds with RB Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst plans to employ a wait-and-see attitude as the legal situation unfolds for running back Josh Jacobs.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week he "fully expected" Jacobs to be on the team, but that was before he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Jacobs is facing criminal charges related to a May 23 incident at his Wisconsin home.

"I think that's to be seen," Gutekunst said Tuesday when asked if Jacobs would suit up for the Packers this season. "Certainly hopeful that he will, and certainly would expect that, but we're gonna let that process play out."

The criminal complaint in the case includes testimony from a woman who said she was attempting to leave Jacobs' residence and was in the garage when he "threw her to the ground." In the complaint, the woman said she "struck her head, suffering an injury."

Prosecutors from the Brown County District Attorney's Office referenced a video of the incident as part of the evidence in bringing charges. Jacobs was formally charged last week with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

"We have not seen the video," Gutekunst said. "Again, those are legal things going on right now, so we will let those play out; that's really not for us. At the appropriate times, if those things become available, we'll figure that stuff out when that time comes."

Jacobs is under contract through the 2027 season.

He is permitted to work out and use the team facility but not practice or play in games while on the exempt list. LaFleur said he plans to support Jacobs' continued presence while the legal process moves forward on the allegations. LaFleur said he knows there are details the Packers and public don't know and questions unanswered, but added, "what he tells me, I believe him and I trust him. I'm going to do that until proven otherwise."

Jacobs, 28, is an essential part of the Packers' offense. He scored 14 touchdowns in 2025 (13 rushing) and has 30 total scores in two seasons since he signed as a free agent after five seasons with the Raiders.

Without him, the Packers are counting on MarShawn Lloyd to stay healthy.

Lloyd shares the workload for now with Chris Brooks and second-year back Kaleb Johnson, acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to add depth. Green Bay has one running back, Pierre Strong Jr., on the practice squad.