Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle) closer to return than 'some think'

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty might be back in the lineup for the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas general manager John Spytek said.

Jeanty did not participate in Tuesday's practice as he recovers from an ankle injury. Spytek said he could be back on the field sooner than expected.

"I expect him to be back as quick as he can, maybe quicker than some people would expect," Spytek said Tuesday.

Jeanty suffered the injury during an indoor practice on Aug. 23. Jeanty stayed down for a period and observers initially feared a more serious injury.

If he's not cleared, Jeanty would likely be replaced by Mike Washington Jr. against the Dolphins. Washington had 23 carries for 168 yards in the preseason.

Jeanty, 22, rushed for 975 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie last season.