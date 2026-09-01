Report: Chargers signing QB Justin Herbert's brother

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Justin Herbert's brother, tight end Patrick Herbert, to the practice squad, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The reunion will make the siblings teammates for the first time since briefly playing at Oregon together during the 2019 season.

At the time, Patrick Herbert was a freshman with the Ducks and played in two games with no catches as older brother Justin Herbert threw for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick.

Patrick Herbert, 25, went undrafted in 2025. He had 31 receptions for 388 yards and four touchdowns in 43 games at Oregon. He spent last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

With the Chargers, Patrick Herbert will provide depth as a blocker behind tight ends David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, Oronde Gadsden and Scott Matlock.

Justin Herbert, 28, begins his seventh season as the club's starting quarterback when Los Angeles hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13.