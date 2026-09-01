Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. hints he may sit without new deal

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hinted at the possibility of sitting out regular-season games without a new contract.

Porter Jr. is entering the final year of his contract but practiced Tuesday for the first time since being activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. A back injury limited him during preseason after he tweaked his back on the first day of training camp.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said last week the two sides reached "an impasse" in contract talks, implying there would be no further discussions toward a long-term extension.

But with Porter Jr. back on the field, he was asked if he would play in the regular season without an extension.

"I don't know. I got to talk to the guys upstairs and my agents about that," he said.

McCarthy said the Steelers are not certain if Porter Jr. would be ready to suit up in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. That decision, McCarthy said, would be based on his health after practicing the next week.

Porter Jr. didn't mention his back when pressed about when he expects to play.

"Really can't speak too much about the future," Porter said. "But today I was out there today running with the guys, still trying to get back fully, but we're going to take it day by day for the most part."