Texans GM sets Week 1 deadline for C.J. Stroud contract talks

Texans general manager Nick Caserio started the clock on contract talks with quarterback C.J. Stroud, underscoring the front office will not discuss a new deal during the regular season.

The Texans kick off the 2026 season on Sept. 13 against the Buffalo Bills. Caserio said at the beginning of training camp the team was holding discussions about a contract extension with Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023. He was selected one spot ahead of Texans outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The Texans signed Anderson to a three-year, $150 million extension days before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Entering the fourth year of his four-year deal, Stroud also is under contract through 2027 due to the team option being picked up by the Texans in April. He's guaranteed $25.9 million for next season.

"We've had productive discussions, I would say," Caserio said of the current state of negotiations.

"And the reality is, will either get it figured out before the season starts, and if we don't get it figured out before the season starts, then there's something we address in the offseason. So, you know, whenever it happens, it happens."

Stroud had 3,041 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the 2025 regular season and missed three games due to a concussion. His playoff performance created doubt about his place in the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks in some circles, but head coach DeMeco Ryans declared his loyalty to Stroud in the offseason.

The AFC champion Patriots intercepted Stroud four times in the first half of the AFC divisional playoff matchup in January. He had seven turnovers in two playoff games.

Stroud, who turns 25 in October, hasn't discussed the contract matter since July 29 at the start of training camp, saying he would leave the business said to his agent, David Mulugheta.

Caserio is not sharing it publicly if the Texans are feeling any urgency to move toward a long-term agreement.

"If we don't get it figured out before the season starts, then it'll be something we address in the offseason," Caserio said.