Tony Romo pleads no contest to OWI charge, addresses 'over-reliance' on alcohol

Tony Romo pleaded no contest to a civil charge of operating while intoxicated on Tuesday, then issued a statement that said football injuries indirectly led to an "over-reliance on alcohol."

Romo, 46, was pulled over and arrested on July 23 after he left a golf course in Wisconsin. With the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-16, he transitioned to broadcasting as the analyst on the No. 1 CBS team and was put on leave following his arrest.

In his playing days, Romo suffered significant injuries to his back, as well as three broken collarbones. He missed 10 regular-season games in 2010 and 12 in 2015, and he appeared in just one game in his final season.

"Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol," Romo wrote in the statement posted to Instagram.

Romo called his legal troubles "a recent personal failure" and said he entered a no-contest plea because he was in the wrong. He also said he is working toward a return to CBS.

"I own this completely," he said. "As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward."

Initially, Romo faced three charges, but The Athletic reported that charges for unsafe passing on the right side and for possessing open intoxicants were dismissed. Per the report, Romo also will be charged a fine of $1,066.

ESPN added that his driving privileges were suspended for six months and that he must have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he operates or that is registered to or owned by him.

Romo said this situation has forced him to work "closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes."

In his lengthy statement, he also said he is working to get back to the broadcast booth.

CBS put Romo on indefinite leave a week after his arrest. The network moved swiftly to promote J.J. Watt, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, to replace Romo and partner with play-by-play caller Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS' top broadcast team while Romo is on leave.

CBS has not committed to bringing him back. David Berson, the president and CEO of CBS Sports, addressed the issue at the NFL's media day last month in New York.

"It's an evolving situation and we are still assessing," Berson said then. "There is no timetable or final decision at this time."

Berson said the decision involves multiple factors.

"We have to consider the impact on our image and our brand," Berson said. "That's very important to us. The focus should be and needs to be on our presentation and this great product and not on any others.

"Fortunately, we have a deep bench and everybody is stepping up."