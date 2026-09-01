Valuing preparation, QB Dante Moore leads No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State

Dante Moore valued long-term football development over an immediate financial windfall, and that led to No. 2 Oregon receiving the highest preseason ranking in school history.

The Ducks are on the short list of national title contenders as they open the 2026 season on Saturday with a regional clash against Boise State at Eugene, Ore.

Moore would likely have been the second quarterback taken in the NFL Draft, behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, but he studied the situation and sought advice before electing to return to Oregon as the starter for the second consecutive season.

"There's so many times when guys get drafted high and aren't prepared and their careers just go downhill from there," Moore said recently. "There are going to be some times I'm going to fail in life, and I'm going to keep learning, but it's just, I'd rather be more prepared."

Moore looked primed last season, passing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions as the Ducks (13-2) reached the College Football Playoff semifinals before being routed 56-22 by Indiana.

Now even bigger things are expected. Moore is a first-team preseason All-American and a Heisman Trophy contender.

"Part of what makes him so special is being Dante," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "When he's out there playing with joy and has a level of focus and is demanding of the guys around him, we really separate as a team and he's done a good job of that."

Moore has captured the attention of Boise State coach Spencer Danielson.

"They have arguably the best player in the country at quarterback," Danielson said. "Got a lot of respect for Dante Moore. I watched a lot of film on him through the offseason to now. Elite accuracy, makes great plays with his feet, either can run the ball or make tough throws."

Oregon also returns several solid defensive players, including preseason first-team All-American defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington (eight pass breakups in 2025), cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. (three interceptions), and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (six sacks).

Boise State (9-5 in 2025) gave Oregon fits two seasons ago in Eugene before losing 37-34. Atticus Sappington kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ducks the win.

That victory marks the lone time Oregon has defeated the Broncos in four all-time meetings.

Two of Boise State's wins (2008, 2009) came when legendary Kellen Moore was its quarterback.

The 2008 contest marks the last time the Ducks have lost a nonconference home game. The streak sits at 38 wins.

Danielson called Oregon "arguably the best team in the country."

"This is going to be a monster test come Saturday afternoon, and competitors don't run from the test," Danielson said. "You fight every battle you're given, and you give it your absolute best shot."

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen played in the 2024 loss to the Ducks and is excited about getting another opportunity.

"That place is really cool to play at. They love their Oregon Ducks," said Madsen, who completed 17 of 40 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown in the game. "It's a really big-time opponent.

"But it's about the Broncos. You approach every game to play your best and you do exactly what you're supposed to and that will end well for the Broncos."

Madsen passed for 2,334 yards and 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions last season. Dylan Riley rushed for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns and defensive leader Jayden Virgin-Morgan had six sacks last season after recording 10 in 2024.