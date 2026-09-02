Ohio State tops group of four national title favorites

Ohio State is a slight favorite to win the national championship ahead of the first full week of regular-season action in the 2026 college football season.

The Buckeyes are being offered at +600 to win the College Football Playoff at BetMGM, where they are followed closely by Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas each at +650. Next is defending national champion Indiana at +800.

Notre Dame has been by far the most popular choice, drawing 18.5% of all national champion wagers placed, making the Fighting Irish the book's biggest liability. Texas has been backed by 30.4% of the total money wagered, followed by Notre Dame with 18.1% and Ohio State with 9.8%.

Oklahoma is the book's second-biggest liability, having been backed by 3.0% of the bets and 2.3% of the money at +3000. The third-biggest liability is Oregon, with the Ducks drawing 10.2% and 10.5%, respectively, while seeing their odds shorten from +800 just last week.

"There is a clear tier of favorites to win the College Football National Championship including Notre Dame, Texas, Ohio State and Georgia," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said. "All are popular with bettors, but Notre Dame is the most bet and biggest liability for the sportsbook. Ohio State is the best outcome for the book among the betting favorites."

Ohio State and Notre Dame are co-+600 favorites at DraftKings, followed by Texas (+650), Oregon (+750), Georgia (+850) and Indiana (+900).

NATIONAL CHAMPION ODDS* Team (Odds) Ohio State (+600) Notre Dame (+650) Oregon (+650) Texas (+650) Indiana (+800) Georgia (+900) Miami (FL) (+1100) Texas A&M (+1500) Alabama (+1600) LSU (+1600) Texas Tech (+2200) Michigan (+2500) Ole Miss (+2500) Oklahoma (+3000) USC (+3000) Clemson (+5000) Penn State (+5000) Tennessee (+5000) Florida (+6000) Oklahoma State (+6000) Auburn (+6600) BYU (+8000) Missouri (+8000) Utah (+8000) Florida State (+10000) Iowa State (+10000) Louisville (+10000) Vanderbilt (+10000) South Carolina (+12500) Arizona State (+15000) Iowa (+15000) Pittsburgh (+15000) SMU (+15000) Washington (+15000) Duke (+20000) Georgia Tech (+20000) Kansas State (+20000) Mississippi State (+20000) Nebraska (+20000) Arkansas (+25000) Baylor (+25000) Boise State (+25000) Cincinnati (+25000) Houston (+25000) Kentucky (+25000) Maryland (+25000) Tulane (+25000) Virginia Tech (+25000) TCU (+30000) UCF (+30000) Virginia (+30000) Wisconsin (+30000) Arizona (+40000) Colorado (+50000) James Madison (+50000) NC State (+50000) North Texas (+50000) South Florida (+50000) Wake Forest (+50000) Michigan State (+75000) Purdue (+100000) UConn (+300000) *BetMGM