Pitt QB Mason Heintschel stepping into larger Year 2 role vs. Miami (Ohio)

Mason Heintschel has the trust of his teammates, and that respect was evident when the sophomore quarterback was named one of Pitt's four team captains.

Tasked with holding a leadership role, Heintschel also will look to excel on the field Saturday afternoon as the Panthers open the season against visiting Miami (Ohio).

"The guy's a leader," coach Pat Narduzzi said of Heintschel, who is believed to be Pitt's first true sophomore offensive captain in the modern era of the program.

"He's special. He's different. It's no pressure for him because it's not an added chore for him. It's not going to be like, ‘OK, now I got to do this.' He does it every day."

Heintschel began the 2025 season as the Panthers' third-string quarterback before being inserted into the lineup. He won his first five games as a starter and finished with a 6-3 mark after completing 63.6% of his passes and totaling 18 touchdowns (16 passing, two rushing), helping Pitt wrap up an 8-5 season.

Ja'Kyrian Turner and Western Kentucky transfer La'Vell Wright will lead Pitt's rushing attack. The former led the Panthers in carries (140), rushing yards (745) and rushing touchdowns (seven), while the latter had 10 rushing TDs last season with the Hilltoppers.

Miami (Ohio) will turn to Kansas transfer David McComb to make his first collegiate start on Saturday. McComb was given the nod as the team's starting quarterback after prospective front-runner Thomas Gotkowski sustained a season-ending injury.

"Mentally, he understands all of it," RedHawks head coach Chuck Martin said of McComb. "You could put a lot on his plate. But that's just because I know he's smart and I know he understands it. Then I've got to factor in this is the kid's first college game, and it is Pitt."

D'Shawntae Jones recorded seven rushing touchdowns last season and joins transfers Cade Yacamelli (Wisconsin), Lazaro Rogers (Northern Illinois) and Rodney Nelson (Monmouth) in the backfield in 2026.

Miami (Ohio) lost its first three games last season before responding with a 7-2 run. The RedHawks, however, fell in the MAC championship game for the second straight year and then lost to Fresno State in the Arizona Bowl.