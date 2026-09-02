Raiders GM on Fernando Mendoza: 'His time is coming, but he's got to earn it'

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza experienced both highs and lows during the preseason, and that's to be expected in the eyes of general manager John Spytek.

While Mendoza's results on the field are just starting to play out, Spytek said the top overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft is putting the necessary time in off the field to improve.

"He's a tireless worker. He loves football. He loves his teammates. He's energetic on the field. He's self-critical. He's self-aware. He's very accurate," Spytek said of Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

"His time is coming, but he's got to earn it every day, and he knows that. I think we're all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback."

For now, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak has yet to name whether veteran Kirk Cousins or Mendoza will be his starting quarterback for the Sept. 13 season opener against the visiting Miami Dolphins.

"We're just trying to build the best team we can and play the guys that are most ready to play, and have a constant competition in every room, not just the quarterback room, but every room," Spytek said.

"The expectation always will be that the best person, the person that's earned it, the person that can do their job for the team, will be the one that plays."

Mendoza, 22, completed 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the preseason.

Cousins, 38, was 13 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown in a pair of preseason appearances.