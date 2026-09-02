Reports: Vikings agree to deal with LB Kyle Van Noy

The Minnesota Vikings added veteran depth at linebacker on Tuesday, agreeing to a deal with Kyle Van Noy, multiple media outlets reported.

Van Noy, 35, visited the Vikings' camp on Tuesday. He will begin on the team's practice squad "to ramp up," according to The Ringer.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Van Noy spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2024, when he logged a career-high 12.5 sacks.

Last year, in 15 games (13 starts), Van Noy produced 20 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

In 173 career regular-season NFL games (115 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2014-16), New England (2016-19, 2021), Miami Dolphins (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2022) and Baltimore (2023-25), Van Noy has 561 tackles, 57 sacks, four interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries.

With the Vikings, he figures to back up Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. Van Noy could fill the role of Tyler Batty, who landed on injured reserve on Sunday, two days after he tore an ACL in a preseason game against the Denver Broncos.