Shane Beamer, South Carolina eye fast start vs. Kent State

In a season that's deemed critical for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, his team's schedule begins Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C.

The opponent for the Gamecocks will be Kent State.

South Carolina was unable to build on early success last year, so that puts Beamer potentially on the hot seat.

The Gamecocks went 4-8 last year, winning only two of their final 10 games.

"Can't wait to play a game and tired of ‘talking' season," Beamer said of the chatter that exists prior to the first game.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is considered one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. The Gamecocks are 12-12 in games in which he has started. He threw for 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions last year and tacked on five rushing scores.

There are other positions in which the depth chart hasn't been so clear for the Gamecocks.

"There's still so much to cover as you go into a Game 1," Beamer said.

Kent State wants to take advantage of this trip.

"We've got a great opportunity Week 1, Golden Flashes coach Mark Carney said. "We're going into an SEC environment and it's one of the outstanding environments in college football ... and against a team that's very, very hungry."

Kent State posted a 5-7 record in the first season under Carney last year. He began the season in an interim role before the official designation as head coach last October.

So this has been a more conventional lead-up to the season.

"Inside game week, that always changes the urgency," Carney said. "You start really craving the urge to hit somebody else."

Dru DeShields is a second-year starter at quarterback for the Golden Flashes. He threw for 18 touchdowns with three interceptions last year.

"He has earned it. He wants it," Carney said. "He understands that going into this second year as the solidified starter that it's his team and there's great responsibility that comes with that."

The quest for Carney includes building confidence in the opener.

"I believe that our ability to win the game is there," he said. "Opportunities to win at critical moments are going to be there and we've got to be ready to take full advantage."