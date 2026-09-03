Cal, UCLA set to renew acquaintances in season opener

New head coaches debut on Saturday when former Pac-12 Conference counterparts UCLA and host California meet in Berkeley, Calif.

Saturday's contest is the first time the programs have faced off since 2023, when Cal breezed to a 33-7 rout to close each university's tenure in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears now represent the Atlantic Coast Conference, while UCLA is in the Big Ten.

Despite the layoff, however, Cal and UCLA share extensive history.

"This will mark the 95th game, which is pretty impressive," said head coach Bob Chesney, who on Saturday will be on the UCLA sidelines for the first time. Chesney came to the Bruins from James Madison, where he led the Dukes to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Chesney noted "similarities" between Cal and UCLA as universities, but the Golden Bears and Bruins also share similar qualities on the field. In addition to each team playing its first game with a new head coach -- in Cal's case, Saturday is the debut of alum Tosh Lupoi at the helm -- both squads feature highly touted, veteran quarterbacks behind center.

Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had a breakout freshman season, passing for 3,454 yards with 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions and rushed for another four scores.

"He's mobile, but he's not going to break away a giant run because he's going to keep his eyes downfield," Chesney said. "He trusts his arm ... and he will do a really phenomenal job of throwing [receivers] open."

For UCLA, Nico Iamaleava returns. The Tennessee transfer endured a rocky start to 2025 but threw 11 of his 13 touchdown passes in Big Ten play. Iamaleava also ran for 505 yards and scored four times on the ground.

"I've got a lot of respect for, I've got a relationship from] recruiting him out of high school," Lupoi said of Iamaleava. The current Cal coach was an assistant at Oregon when Iamaleava was a prospect in the Los Angeles area.

Lupoi also referenced UCLA's group of transfers, including dynamic running back Wayne Knight.

Knight came with Chesney to UCLA from James Madison, where last season the back rushed for 1,373 yards and had 40 catches for an additional 397 yards. He had 10 total touchdowns.