Cincinnati, Boston College seek fresh starts after disappointing seasons

With both programs under pressure to rebound from different but equally disappointing seasons, host Cincinnati and Boston College open their respective seasons on Saturday.

The Bearcats started 7-1 and 5-0 in the Big 12 last season but lost their last five, including a 35-13 decision to Navy in the Liberty Bowl, to finish 7-6.

Boston College won its opener against Fordham and its finale at Syracuse but lost 10 straight in between for a 2-10 record.

For Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield, the priority has been stabilizing a roster that underwent a substantial transition. After losing key pieces to graduation and the transfer portal, the Bearcats are turning to veteran Georgia Southern transfer JC French IV to lead the offense.

While Satterfield no longer has multi-year starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby to anchor the offense, he does have something else -- a powerful offensive line that is led by preseason All-American guard Evan Tengesdahl.

He's challenged French this offseason and liked the growth he's seen.

"We're throwing a lot of stuff at JC because for us and how we want guys to play at that position it's new to him, so there's a lot of new things," Satterfield said. "He's going to make some mistakes when that happens. We understand that, and to his credit, he's done a good job of learning when he goes back to watch the film, not making that same mistake again. I think that's the key."

After winning seven games in his debut season, Boston College coach Bill O'Brien enters a critical third year after a challenging 2025 season.

The Eagles are debuting a revamped roster, centered on an overhauled defense -- after last year's unit finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total defense at 433.3 yards per game allowed -- and quarterback Mason McKenzie, a Division II Saginaw Valley State transfer.

"It was a disappointing year," O'Brien said. "We lost a lot of one-possession games and we made too many mistakes, whether it was turnovers or penalties or not executing in the red area. So we worked hard on that in the offseason to improve that, and I think we have."