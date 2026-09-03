New Arkansas coach treating debut vs. North Alabama like a Super Saturday

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield will be surrounded by familiar faces when he makes his debut on the Razorbacks' sideline against North Alabama on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Hogs are starting over after a last-place finish in the Southeastern Conference (0-8) and a 2-10 overall record last season. Sam Pittman was dismissed as coach last September, and Arkansas hired Silverfield from Memphis on Nov. 30.

"We are treating this like it's the Super Bowl," Silverfield said. "It's the most important game of the year."

Silverfield aggressively mined the transfer portal, bringing in eight former Memphis players, including quarterback AJ Hill and running back Sutton Smith.

Arkansas holdover KJ Jackson beat out Hill in a quarterback competition, however, and will be under center against the Lions in the first meeting between the two schools.

After finishing last in the FCS United Athletic Conference in 2025, North Alabama turned to the portal as well. Eight former Memphis players landed with the Lions and will be out to ruin Silverfield's debut.

"I don't think North Alabama needs any extra motivation to come in here and give us their all," Silverfield said. "A lot of those guys will be hungry and determined to go out and play at their best level."

Memphis transfer wideout Xavier Johnson caught five passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in North Alabama's season-opening 22-10 victory over Samford last week, earning UAC Freshman of the Week honors.

The Lions (1-0) held Samford to 237 yards of offense, including minus-8 yards rushing. North Alabama racked up 394 yards of total offense.

"The ultimate goal is to go to the playoffs and win a (national championship)," Johnson said.

The Lions, who have a 1-8 record against FBS opponents, gave Florida State a scare late in the 2023 season when they jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter. The Seminoles, then ranked fourth in the country, reeled off 58 consecutive points in a 58-13 victory.

That experience could provide Silverfield with a useful cautionary tale as Arkansas tries to avoid looking ahead to a trip to Utah on Sept. 12 and a visit from Georgia in the SEC opener Sept. 19.