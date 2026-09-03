New-look Northwestern takes aim at South Dakota State

While Northwestern won't christen its newly renovated Ryan Field until Oct. 2, other new wrinkles will be on display when the Wildcats face South Dakota State in the Big Ten team's season opener Saturday night at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.

Atop the list for Northwestern is a multiple attack led by first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, a former head coach with Oregon, UCLA and in the NFL.

Kelly is known for his inventiveness, and that's something the Wildcats lacked last season, when they averaged only 23.4 points and 346.1 yards per game.

Aidan Chiles will start at quarterback Saturday for Northwestern after starting 20 games across two seasons at Michigan State following a stint as an Oregon State backup. Wildcats coach David Braun lauded Chiles for his "consistency" and "comfort" while the QB won an offseason position battle.

Griffin Wilde projects as one of Chiles' top targets. After spending his first two collegiate seasons at South Dakota State, Wilde was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree with 880 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The running back corps offers a mix of incumbents, including Caleb Komolafe (941 yards and 11 touchdowns last season) and transfer Gavin Sawchuk.

"You get excited to come here every day because the people in this building get you excited about being around them," Kelly said. "You want to be around them. They're good people, and they have the same shared common goal."

A Football Championship Subdivision foe, South Dakota State (1-0) thumped visiting Stetson 70-7 in its season opener last Saturday.

The Jackrabbits rushed for 393 yards while averaging 8.7 yards per carry. James Basinger and Corey Blair both gained over 100 yards on the ground and combined for three touchdowns.

Quarterback Chase Mason connected with Jack Smith on a 73-yard score on the first play from scrimmage to spark South Dakota State.

"We're going to be pumped for next week," Mason said. "Every week, it's a nameless and faceless opponent, so we're just planning on executing our game plan, what the coaches do, and trust in that."