North Carolina football GM Michael Lombardi resigns

North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi resigned his position on Thursday, more than a month after being placed on paid administrative leave by the university.

In a statement released by North Carolina, the university said its "ongoing investigation" into allegations against Lombardi would continue and UNC will "consider all appropriate corrective actions responsive to the information it learns."

Lombardi issued a brief statement Thursday.

"I want to thank Chancellor (Lee) Roberts and Bill Belichick for the opportunity to serve as the GM of UNC Football. I have decided it's best for me to resign my position as GM to allow the team to focus on the ‘26 season," Lombardi said.

Lombardi was not with the team during fall camp or on the opening-week trip to Ireland. North Carolina, which was 4-8 last season, defeated TCU on Aug. 29.

Belichick said last month that he and other coaches would take on portions of Lombardi's role while he was away from the team. North Carolina is also using a collaborative approach to fill the responsibilities of defensive coordinator Stephen Belichick, who is on medical leave.

According to reports, a former front-office employee at the university filed a human resources complaint against Lombardi, 67, prompting the investigation. Lombardi joined Belichick in Chapel Hill in December 2024 as the highest-paid college football GM at $1.5 million.

He previously worked with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach in New England, serving as an assistant to the coaching staff from 2014-16.

Lombardi was the general manager and vice president of the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and previously worked in the front offices of the Denver Broncos, then-Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.