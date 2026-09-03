Rams name Aaron Donald starter for season opener vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams do not intend to ease Aaron Donald into his much-anticipated return, even with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year missing the past two seasons following his retirement.

Donald was listed as the Rams' starter at defensive end for the season opener next Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne, Australia.

The designation means that Braden Fiske will move to a backup role behind Donald after starting 16 of 17 games last season.

The Los Angeles star-studded front-seven includes Myles Garrett, who is listed at outside linebacker after he was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year while at defensive end with the Cleveland Browns for the past nine seasons.

At defensive end opposite Donald is Kobie Turner, who had seven sacks in 17 starts last season and has recorded 24 sacks in three seasons with the Rams.

The Rams announced on Sunday they signed Donald to a one-year, $20 million deal that could be worth as much as $30 million with playoff incentives. He did not participate in any of Los Angeles' three preseason games last month.

Donald, 35, spent all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Rams, recording 111 sacks. He earned eight first-team All-Pro selections and was named to the Pro Bowl in every season of his career.

Donald helped the Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season.

Since Donald stepped away, the Rams advanced to the NFC Divisional Round two seasons ago and made it to the NFC Championship Game last season where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.