Report: Boston College extends contract of AD Blake James

Boston College athletic director Blake James has been given a contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Thursday.

James has been at Boston College since July 2022 after more than 11 years at Miami (Fla.), the final nine of them as athletic director.

He also was the AD at Maine from 2005-10.

He has extensive experience in NCAA circles. He is serving a four-year term as a member of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee and previously served on the NCAA Board of Directors (2017-19) and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee (2015-17).

Blake also previously chaired the NCAA Division I Council, which made the day-to-day decision for Division I athletics.

He was hired to replace former AD Pat Kraft, who left the job at Boston College to become the athletic director at Penn State.