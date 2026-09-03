Seahawks officially complete sale to Khosla family

The Seattle Seahawks officially closed the sale of the franchise to the Khosla family on Thursday.

NFL owners unanimously approved the sale -- at a league-record price of $9.612 billion -- on Aug. 26.

"We are honored and excited to begin this next chapter," the Khosla family said in a statement. "The Seahawks are known for their championship culture, winning football, and a deep connection to the 12s and the Pacific Northwest. We look forward to engaging with the Seattle community and building upon the legacy and traditions that make this franchise so special. We would like to extend our gratitude to the investors joining our ownership group and to everyone who has supported us throughout the sale process."

Vinod Khosla, 71, the founder of Khosla Ventures, will hold the title of chair. Neeru Khosla, his wife will be the controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation, with son Neal Khosla serving as vice chair.

A list of co-owners includes Mark Stevens, the Aramburuzabala family, Val Blavatnik, Sheryl Sokoloff, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, Jesse van der Werf, Samir Kaul, Sunny Gupta, Nader Naini, Penny Pritzker, Carlyle and Dynasty Equity and Sixth Street.

The estate of Paul G. Allen, which controlled the NFL team after Allen's death in 2018, agreed to terms with the Khosla family on July 11 after a search for a new owner. Allen's will reportedly stipulated that the team be sold and assets be distributed to various charities.

The price tag is an NFL record for a franchise sale. The Washington Commanders were sold for approximately $6.05 billion in 2023 to a group headed by Josh Harris.

The defending champion Seahawks kick off the NFL season next Wednesday night at home with a Super Bowl LX rematch against the New England Patriots.