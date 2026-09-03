Tulane, Duke kick off season eager to duplicate 2025 success

Tulane and Duke were involved in special seasons a year ago, but the slate is clean when they begin the new campaign this week.

The Green Wave and Blue Devils will meet Saturday in Durham, N.C., in a rematch of a close encounter last year.

Yet there is so much new with both teams that there are significant elements of the unknown.

"They're in the same boat, so I think you'll see a lot of excitement on both sides," Duke coach Manny Diaz said.

Tulane reached the College Football Playoff for the first time last season, winning the American Conference and finishing an 11-3 season with a loss to Ole Miss. Will Hall, who was the passing game coordinator, was promoted to head coach for the Green Wave to replace Jon Sumrall, who left for the top position at Florida.

Duke captured the Atlantic Coast Conference championship last year and then won the Sun Bowl against Arizona State to finish with a 9-5 record.

One of the Blue Devils' losses came in mid-September, a 34-27 setback at Tulane.

"I think our leadership is strong," Hall said. "I think (our players) feel like they have something to prove. I think that's why they work so hard to keep Tulane at the standard that it is."

It's not as if these teams will be easing into the season.

"At some point you have to find out who you are and what you're about," Diaz said. "What a way to test yourself in the opener."

Walker Eget will be the starter at quarterback for Duke. He is a sixth-year player who was in San Jose State's program for five years, playing in 27 career games and then sitting out spring work at Duke as he recovered from a knee injury. He has thrown for 30 career touchdowns with 19 interceptions while compiling 5,563 passing yards.

Tulane's starting quarterback will be Zeon Chriss-Gremillion, who spent two seasons at Louisiana and then the past two seasons at Houston. In 29 career games, he has registered 2,263 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Blue Devils lost key players in the transfer portal, but there are returnees sprinkled across the first-string units.

"So much personnel is different on both sides," Diaz said. "I know we have a different feel on the defensive side of the ball than we did a year ago. There's a bite, there's an urgency."

Tulane safety Jack Tchienchou posted a team-high 83 tackles last season. He was the Most Valuable Player of the American Conference championship game and earned first-team all-conference honors.