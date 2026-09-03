Vanderbilt begins post-Diego Pavia era with matchup vs. Austin Peay

Vanderbilt, coming off the first double-digit-win season in program history, hopes to start a march to a third straight winning campaign when it hosts Austin Peay on Saturday evening in Nashville.

The Commodores, led by 2025 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Clark Lea, Mackey Award-winning tight end Eli Stowers and Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia, shocked the college football world a year ago by going 10-3. Lea is the only one of the three who has returned, but he unquestionably has his deepest roster in his six years at Vanderbilt.

Vandy's biggest question is how it will replace Pavia, who threw for 3,539 yards, ran for another 862 and accounted for 39 total touchdowns.

It looked as if it would be freshman Jared Curtis, a Nashville native who was the country's No. 2 recruit in the 2026 class per 247 Sports. He had an impressive spring, he possesses a howitzer of a right arm, and he has surprising speed for a 230-pounder.

However, senior Blaze Berlowitz, Pavia's backup last year, edged out Curtis in fall camp due to a better grasp of offensive coordinator Tim Beck's system. Berlowitz and Beck have been together four years between New Mexico State and Vanderbilt.

Both QBs likely will play on Saturday.

The Commodores expect to win games this year behind a multifaceted running game led by returning backs Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young, a rebuilt offensive line and an improved defense led by safety Ricardo Jones, a Clemson transfer who intercepted six passes last season.

They will face a Governors squad that moved to No. 14 in this week's FCS coaches' poll following a 35-17 home win over Gardner-Webb on Aug. 27. Quarterback Chris Parson, who played high school ball at Ravenwood, just 16 miles from Vanderbilt's campus, threw for 308 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He rushed for 31 yards and another score.

"(Austin Peay) is a team that as far as explosive plays and taking advantage of opportunities offensively, they're really good," Lea said. "Defensively, they're very good at keeping it inside in front. They're going to make you go the long, hard way. I've been impressed with their pressure package and it's smart. They've got a smart, designed team that's run the ball really well."

The Governors trailed Gardner-Webb early but pulled away in the third quarter.

"The way we finished was critical. I think our guys gained some confidence by the way they played," coach Jeff Faris said. "It kind of confirmed what they know, that when our process is good, we play pretty well. I'm really, really excited to see our team at Vanderbilt next week."

It's the third meeting between the two schools, whose campuses are an hour's drive from each other. Vanderbilt earned blowout wins over Austin Peay in both 2013 and 2015.