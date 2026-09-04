Austin Simmons shines in debut as No. 25 Missouri handles Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Austin Simmons threw four touchdown passes in his debut for No. 25 Missouri, a 54-14 victory Thursday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

A transfer from Ole Miss, Simmons completed 17 of 19 passes for 252 yards in the first half as the Tigers built a 40-0 lead in their season opener.

Also in the first half alone, Donovan Olugbode caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Cayden Lee -- another Ole Miss transfer -- added four receptions for 80 yards, including a 47-yard score.

Simmons began the 2025 season as Ole Miss' starting QB, but an ankle injury in Week 2 turned him into a backup for most of the Rebels' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Simmons had plenty of time on third-and-10 from 25 yards away on Mizzou's first drive, hitting a wide-open Shaun Terry II for his first score.

With the Tigers ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter, Jamal Roberts ran for a short touchdown.

UAPB's Michael Henderson stripped Olugbode after a reception on Missouri's fourth drive, the only time the Lions stopped the Tigers offense in the first half.

Blake Craig's 32-yard field goal capped the early scoring for Missouri (1-0), which led in total yards 376-6 and 21-2 in first downs during the first half.

Coming off a lopsided victory Saturday in their season opener against Morehouse College, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1) had negative-26 rushing yards in the first half.

Most of the deficit resulted from a backward punt out of the end zone by George Wiles-Koehler, who was scrambling after the ball was snapped well over his head. He tracked the ball down before it settled and kicked it soccer style about 18 yards, banging it off the goal post support pad. The play resulted in a Mizzou safety, with the penalty declined for an illegal kick.

Za'Marion Webber put UAPB on the board with a 27-yard touchdown run with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter.

UAPB's Jack Schierholz finished off a 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter with a 16-yard passing score to David Brewer IV.

Backup QB Matt Zollers and running back Preston Hatfield scored fourth-quarter touchdowns on the ground for Missouri, which faces rival Kansas next week.