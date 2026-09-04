Falcons add Bill Fralic, John Abraham to Ring of Honor

The Atlanta Falcons will induct John Abraham and the late Bill Fralic into the franchise's Ring of Honor this season, the team announced on Friday.

Abraham, a defensive end who recorded 68.5 sacks in seven seasons with Atlanta (2006-12), will be honored during the Week 5 Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 11.

Fralic, a right guard who started 115 of his 116 games with the Falcons from 1985-92, will be inducted posthumously at the Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The date of the flex game will be determined later.

They will become the 15th and 16th members of the club's Ring of Honor.

Abraham, 48, was a five-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro first-team selection who accumulated 133.5 sacks over 15 seasons with the New York Jets (2000-05), Falcons and Arizona Cardinals (2013-14).

Fralic, who died at age 56 in 2018 after a battle with cancer, earned four Pro Bowl and two All-Pro first-team nods in nine NFL seasons with the Falcons and Detroit Lions (1993). Atlanta drafted him No. 2 overall in 1985.