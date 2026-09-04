Hall of Fame makes major changes to selection process

Seven months after Bill Belichick failed to get inducted in his first year of eligibility, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has overhauled its selection process.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter detailed a series of changes on Friday, including halving the number of voters on the selection committee and eliminating the separate "seniors" category.

Porter said the changes were made after a 2 1/2-year review of the process and all received approval by the board of directors to take effect for the Class of 2027.

"The Hall continually reviews its bylaws to ensure the selection process reflects the highest standards of integrity and the magnitude of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Porter said in a statement. "There is no more important task at the Hall of Fame than the election of each new class."

The number of selectors was sliced from 50 to 25, plus three alternates. There will no longer be at least one selector in each of the home markets of the NFL's 32 teams. They will meet in person during the first week of February.

All former players now will be considered in one pool. Previously, there were "modern-era" candidates and "seniors," with seniors being those who were retired for at least 25 years. The categories for coaches and contributors remain.

Moving forward, the Hall of Fame will enshrine between three and seven candidates each year from a 15-person pool consisting of 13 players, one coach and one contributor. Enshrinement requires an 80% approval.

"The Hall of Fame's selection process has always been guided by integrity, thoughtful deliberation and a commitment to honoring those most deserving of football's highest individual honor," Porter said. "We believe these changes both augment what has worked well while addressing opportunities to further strengthen a tradition that means so much to the game and everyone who loves it."

The omission of Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New England Patriots, from the Class of 2026 announced in February caused confusion and controversy.

At the time, three senior candidates were competing with one coach and one contributor for between one to three slots each year. Some voters said they prioritized senior candidates who had been waiting a long time, resulting in former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig getting a gold jacket and Belichick falling short.