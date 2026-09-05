Bear Bachmeier, No. 14 BYU throttle Utah Tech

Bear Bachmeier threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 14 BYU to a 63-7 victory over Utah Tech in Provo, Utah, on Saturday night.

Bachmeier also ran for a touchdown while playing only the first half for the Cougars. BYU (1-0) faced little resistance from the Trailblazers in all three phases. The Cougars rolled up 521 total yards and averaged 7.7 yards per play. They also forced four turnovers and held Utah Tech to only 52 total yards in the first half.

BYU has not lost to a team outside the FBS ranks since 1960.

The Trailblazers (0-2) have been outscored 117-7 over their first two games and have allowed at least 50 points in back-to-back contests for the first time since 2024. .

CJ Tiller threw two interceptions before being benched early in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Bronson Barben threw for 115 yards and an interception.

Therrian Alexander III snagged an interception at the Utah Tech 32 on the game's first play. His takeaway set up a 9-yard run from Legend Glasker off a fly sweep that put BYU on the board less than two minutes into the game.

It set the stage for a dominant half that followed.

BYU put the game away early in the second quarter after turning back-to-back turnovers into touchdowns.

BYU's Tausili Akana recovered a fumble at the Utah Tech 30 after Tiller mishandled a snap with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. Glasker found the end zone again two plays later, racing 26 yards for the score after reeling in a short pass. Evan Johnson then intercepted Tiller at the BYU 35 on Utah Tech's ensuing drive. His takeaway set up a 9-yard scoring run from Preston Rex five plays later.

BYU eventually built its lead to 56-0 with 12:30 left in the third quarter. The Cougars scored on the opening play of the second half when Cannon DeVries returned a kickoff 100 yards for his team's seventh touchdown of the game.

Utah Tech running back Ace Chatman ended the shutout with a 1 yard scoring run with 4:45 to go in the third.