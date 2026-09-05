John Mateer (3 TDs), No. 10 Oklahoma crush UTEP 51-0

John Mateer threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead No. 10 Oklahoma to a 51-0 win over visiting UTEP on Friday in Norman in the season opener for both teams.

Mateer completed 11 of 17 passes, with his touchdown passes covering 34 yards or more.

Much of the offseason focus for the Sooners centered on improving the offense after struggling for much of last season despite making the College Football Playoff. The changes were apparent early, as two transfers scored touchdowns in the first quarter and a third added a touchdown later.

The Sooners had runs of more than 10 yards on their first two plays, kick-starting a 12-play, 76-yard drive that finished with a 1-yard rushing score from Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant.

It didn't take long for Oklahoma to add another score, as Isaiah Sategna III returned a punt 88 yards for a score after the defense held UTEP to three-and-out.

On the Sooners' next drive, tight end Rocky Beers -- another Colorado State transfer -- hauled in a 40-yard scoring catch, hurdling a Miners safety near the goal line to cap the play.

A pair of missed field goals in the first half kept UTEP off the board.

Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Tate Sandell hit a pair of second-quarter field goals to put the Sooners up 27-0 at the break.

Oklahoma hit the ground running after halftime, as Peyton Bowen forced a Tavorus Jones fumble that was recovered by Taylor Wein at the UTEP 34 on the first drive of the third quarter.

Two plays later, Mateer hit Sategna for a 34-yard touchdown.

Sategna, the Sooners' leading receiver last season, had four catches for 76 yards.

Later in the third, Mateer hit Virginia transfer Trell Harris for a 48-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma outgained the Miners 401-198.

UTEP had another chance to score late in the fourth when the Sooners turned the ball over at their own 18-yard line.

But Carlos Arreola missed his third field goal of the night.