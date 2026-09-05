Mason Heintschel throws 7 TDs, Pittsburgh dominates Miami (Ohio)

Mason Heintschel achieved career-high totals in passing yards (453) and touchdown passes (seven) in host Pittsburgh's 59-14 victory Saturday over Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both teams.

The seven touchdown passes -- all to different receivers -- were the most for a Pittsburgh quarterback since 1997, when Pete Gonzalez had that many against Rutgers.

Heintschel, a sophomore, completed 31 of 41 pass attempts and did not throw an interception.

His seven touchdown passes were to Malik Knight, Elijah Lagg, Cataurus Hicks, Ja'Kyrian Turner, Censere Lee, Bryce Yates and Damon Ferguson Jr.

Miami quarterback David McComb, playing his first college game as a freshman, completed 16 of 33 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

McComb, a transfer from Kansas, played in place of injured Thomas Gotkowski, a redshirt sophomore who was slated to start but is out for the year after suffering a non-contact leg injury toward the end of fall camp.

The RedHawks mustered only 28 rushing yards. They had only 14 first downs, compared to 33 for Pittsburgh.

The Panthers took a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on two touchdown passes by Heintschel and a 50-yard touchdown run by Justin Cook.

McComb's 75-yard touchdown pass to Ohio State transfer Damarion Witten cut the lead to 28-14 with 4:34 left in the second quarter.

Antonio Chadha converted a 58-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to increase Pittsburgh's lead to 31-14.

The field goal matched the longest in program history, previously set by Alex Kessman and Ben Sauls.

Kessman initially set the 58-yard record in 2020 against Boston College. Sauls matched the record in 2024 against California.

Pittsburgh pulled away in the third quarter with three touchdown passes completed by Heintschel to Hicks (53 yards), Lee (35) and Yates (27).

The record-breaking 15-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson with 9:48 left was Heintschel's last of the game.

Backup Holden Geriner finished the game and completed all three of his attempts for 27 yards.