Ryan Silverfield’s Arkansas debut results in win over North Alabama

KJ Jackson threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as Arkansas topped FCS foe North Alabama 31-14 on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Jackson completed 24 of 35 pass attempts and tossed an interception as Ryan Silverfield posted a win in his Arkansas (1-0) coaching debut.

Ismael Cisse, Matt Adcock and Jaden Platt had touchdown receptions while Braylen Russell had a rushing score for Arkansas.

Destin Wade was 12-for-23 passing for 113 yards with two rushing touchdowns and Xavier Johnson racked up 82 yards on six catches for North Alabama (1-1).

Cisse opened the scoring when he took a short pass from Jackson 20 yards for a touchdown with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

After the Razorbacks' defense forced a three-and-out, Jackson connected on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Adcock, and Arkansas extended its advantage to 14-0 at the 8:41 mark of the second quarter.

With 5:46 left in the second, Cayden Adkins forced a Jackson fumble that Walter Goggins recovered, and the Lions took possession at the Razorbacks' 17-yard line. But one play later, Wade was sacked by Charlie Collins while rolling out and fumbled. David Oke pounced on the loose ball for Arkansas.

Trevion Butler intercepted Jackson's pass in the end zone with 27 seconds to play in the first half.

Arkansas' 12-play, 73-yard drive culminated with Jackson's 10-yard touchdown pass to Platt as the Razorbacks took a 21-0 lead with 6:49 left in the third.

Later, Avery Howard forced a Sutton Smith fumble that Leo Glover recovered at the Arkansas 35-yard line. Wade's 6-yard option run got the Lions on the board with 2:10 left in the third, cutting their deficit to 21-7.

But the Razorbacks answered with another long drive, taking a 28-7 lead on Russell's 1-yard touchdown plunge to cap an 11-play, 75-yard march.

Wade's 4-yard touchdown run pulled the Lions within 28-14 with 10:24 to play. Max Gilbert's 33-yard field goal with 2:59 left capped the scoring.